Veterans Day 2026 in South Florida: Where to find parades, ceremonies and events in Miami-Dade and Broward

Communities across South Florida are preparing to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military with parades, ceremonies and special events for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

From a parade along Miami Beach's Ocean Drive to ceremonies in Coral Springs and Sunrise, cities throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties will host events recognizing veterans and their service.

Most celebrations will take place on Veterans Day, although some communities, including Miami Lakes, will hold events earlier in the week.

Here's a county-by-county guide to Veterans Day events across South Florida in 2026.

Veterans Day events in Miami-Dade

Coral Gables Salute to Veterans

Coral Gables will host its inaugural Salute to Veterans at Giralda Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event will recognize military veterans and their contributions to the community.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9-11 a.m. Where: Giralda Plaza, Coral Gables.

Homestead Salutes Veterans Day Celebration

Homestead will honor veterans with a daylong celebration featuring a ceremony, parade, community picnic and concert.

The festivities begin with a ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a parade from noon to 2 p.m. A community picnic will take place from 2 to 5 p.m., with a concert scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m.

The free event will be held at Losner Park and the nearby Seminole Theatre.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave., and the nearby Seminole Theatre, Homestead.

Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave., and the nearby Seminole Theatre, Homestead. Admission: Free.

North Miami Veterans Day Breakfast

North Miami will recognize veterans with a special breakfast at the Scott Galvin Community Center.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Reservations are required, and attendees can RSVP by calling 305-895-9840.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-noon.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Where: Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami.

Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami. RSVP: Required. Call 305-895-9840.

Miami Beach Veterans Day Parade

Miami Beach will commemorate Veterans Day with a parade along Ocean Drive, beginning at 11:11 a.m.

The parade will travel along Ocean Drive from Fifth Street to 15th Street, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to honor veterans.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m. Where: Ocean Drive, from Fifth to 15th streets, Miami Beach.

Miami Lakes Veterans Day Parade

Miami Lakes will kick off its Veterans Day observances ahead of the holiday with a parade on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The parade will travel along Northwest 67th Avenue near Main Street and conclude at Town Hall, where a ceremony will follow.

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-noon.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Where: Northwest 67th Avenue near Main Street, ending at Miami Lakes Town Hall, 6720 NW 67th Ave.

University of Miami Veterans Appreciation Day

The University of Miami will host a Veterans Appreciation Day event at The Rock Plaza on its Coral Gables campus.

The event will recognize veterans and their military service.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-noon.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Where: The Rock Plaza, 1306 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables.

Veterans Day events in Broward

Coral Springs Veterans Day Ceremony

Coral Springs will honor military veterans with a ceremony at Veterans Park beginning at 10:45 a.m.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will move indoors to the Coral Springs Gymnasium.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m. Where: Veterans Park, 8601 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs.

Veterans Park, 8601 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs. Rain location: Coral Springs Gymnasium, 2501 Coral Springs Drive.

Hollywood Veterans Day Barbecue

Hollywood will host a Veterans Day barbecue at T.Y. Park's Corporate Pavilion 12.

The event is listed as taking place throughout the day, although specific hours have not been provided.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11. Hours to be confirmed.

Wednesday, Nov. 11. Hours to be confirmed. Where: T.Y. Park, Corporate Pavilion 12, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood.

Sunrise Veterans Day Ceremony

Sunrise will recognize veterans with a ceremony at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre.

The observance will begin at 10:30 a.m.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. Where: Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise.

Pembroke Pines Veterans Day Observance

Pembroke Pines will hold its annual Veterans Day observance at Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park.

The ceremony begins at noon. Residents seeking additional information can call 954-392-2116.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, noon.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, noon. Where: Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines.

Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. Information: 954-392-2116.

Tamarac Veterans Day Ceremony

Tamarac will commemorate Veterans Day with a free ceremony at Veterans' Park.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. Where: Veterans' Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac.

Veterans' Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac. Admission: Free.

Residents planning to attend Veterans Day events are encouraged to check with local organizers for any schedule changes or weather-related updates.