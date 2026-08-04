First U.S. deportation flight to Venezuela since June earthquakes lands with 147 nationals on board, DHS confirms

The first deportation flight from the U.S. to Venezuela since deadly earthquakes struck in June arrived Monday.

Video released by Venezuela's state-run repatriation agency shows individuals disembarking a plane at the airport in Barcelona, a coastal city. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to CBS News Miami that 147 Venezuelan nationals were on board.

The resumption of flights has drawn criticism from those who argue the country remains unsafe due to the ongoing political and economic crises, compounded by the recent natural disaster.

"The country is in no condition to accept repatriation, deportation flights," said immigrant rights advocate Thomas Kennedy.

Community leaders in Doral gathered in June following the twin earthquakes, urging the Trump administration to halt deportations.

"President Trump, I speak directly to you today. I'm begging you, please don't send Venezuelans to a country that is not ready to receive them," said Juan Correa Villalonga.

Kennedy maintains that conditions in the region have not improved sufficiently to restart the flights.

"These earthquakes that have destroyed infrastructure, housing, transportation, you know, water sources in some cases ... have displaced thousands and thousands of Venezuelans, killed thousands and thousands more," Kennedy said.

The death toll from the disaster has risen to more than 6,000.

When asked whether Monday's arrival signals the return of regular deportation flights, the Department of Homeland Security stated: "For operational security reasons, we would not confirm future removal operations."