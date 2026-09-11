Miami-Dade condo owners say buildings are crumbling as property manager, contractor charged in alleged kickback scheme

A condo owner watching her building crumble asked for help after an alleged kickback scheme involving the property manager of Venetian Gardens at Country Club Miami.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced charges against Richard Murray, 62, and Carlos Mejia, 51, Thursday.

The community has 21 buildings. The condo association passed a special assessment to replace roofing, windows, and railings in 2024, according to association letters sent to families. Condo owner Beatriz Mejia never saw any work.

"It is difficult like this," Beatriz Mejia told CBS News Miami in Spanish.

There are water stains above her front door from water leaks, Beatriz Mejia said. She and her neighbors expected better — the assessment had cost them extra money each month.

That same year, families worried county officials would deem the conditions "unsafe" and force families out.

"Yes, that's for sure," Alexandra Ferrales told CBS News Miami in 2024.

Ferrales later moved out of the community. But her story led the Miami-Dade State Attorney to investigate.

The state attorney's office claims Carlos Mejia, the property manager of Venetian Gardens, took $185,000 disguised as loans from Murray, the owner of a construction company contracted to work at the complex in 2024.

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

But investigators found no evidence the "loan" agreements involved repayment.

"(The suspects were charged) in a scheme aimed at defrauding the condominium homeowners and three members (of the board of directors) at the Venetian Gardens," Katherine Fernandez Rundle said during a press conference Thursday.

Beatriz Mejia said she doesn't know either suspect but hopes the arrests bring help for condo owners.

"We need help to fix all of this that's falling apart," Beatriz Mejia said in Spanish. "These walls you passed by (are falling apart). The roof is falling apart. The other day, a piece fell down and almost fell on top of a man walking by."

The alleged crimes came to light through a tip from a roofing contractor who lost a commission, Fernandez Rundle said.