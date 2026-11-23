Drivers and residents along the Venetian Causeway say nighttime travel has become increasingly concerning after the roadway's lights went dark, leaving portions of the historic bridge route without proper lighting.

Residents and commuters told CBS News Miami they have noticed a lack of lighting in recent days and are concerned about safety, particularly as traffic increases during major events and amid ongoing construction in the area.

"It's been a little concerning because it's pretty dark on the causeway," said Carolina Carpaneto, who regularly drives the route.

Bianca Cutait, who lives along the Venetian Causeway, said she noticed a difference almost immediately.

"It's a little more uncomfortable," Cutait said.

Cutait, who frequently walks along the waterfront near her home, said she is especially concerned as Miami Beach prepares for increased traffic for Art Basel.

"I just wonder now with Art Basel, how they are going to hold up with not having lights and the insanity of having Art Basel," Cutait said. "I'm scared on our behalf."

A Miami-Dade County spokesperson said in a statement that the Department of Transportation and Public Works is aware of the streetlight outages along the Venetian Causeway and is working with Florida Power & Light to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

According to the county, the outages are driven by a power supply issue affecting a legacy lighting system that is vulnerable to environmental impacts. Upgrades to the electrical services are planned as part of the Venetian Causeway Bridge Replacement project, which calls for the demolition and rebuilding of 11 of the causeway's 12 bridges. Although planning for the project began more than a decade ago, the demolition phase has not yet started. The county noted that the new lighting systems will be built to better withstand weather, saltwater, and tidal flooding.

Until full lighting is restored, Miami-Dade County is urging drivers to slow down and use extra caution when traveling the causeway after dark.

However, some residents say they would like to see a quicker solution to the lighting issue.

"Without all the lanes and without the lights, it's going to be very complicated," Cutait said. "Especially with the sunsets behind super early."

Others, including Carpaneto, remain optimistic that the planned upgrades will ultimately improve safety.