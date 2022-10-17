Vehicle crash into Wilton Manors canal under investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating an overnight crash after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a canal in Wilton Manors.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the incident, which occurred at NE 7th Avenue and 20th Street.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene along with a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
