Van crashes into Northwest Miami-Dade home, 6 people hurt

Six people were hurt after a van crashed into a Northwest Miami-Dade home early Friday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the driver of the van lost control and struck several parked cars before veering into the home at 440 NW 119 Street.

Neighbors said they heard a loud screech and then boom.

All the passengers in the van were taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

