Van crashes into Northwest Miami-Dade home, 6 people hurt
Six people were hurt after a van crashed into a Northwest Miami-Dade home early Friday morning.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the driver of the van lost control and struck several parked cars before veering into the home at 440 NW 119 Street.
Neighbors said they heard a loud screech and then boom.
All the passengers in the van were taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.