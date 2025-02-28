Watch CBS News
Local News

Van crashes into Northwest Miami-Dade home, 6 people hurt

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Van veers into Northwest Miami-Dade home, 6 people injured
Van veers into Northwest Miami-Dade home, 6 people injured 01:31

Six people were hurt after a van crashed into a Northwest Miami-Dade home early Friday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the driver of the van lost control and struck several parked cars before veering into the home at 440 NW 119 Street.

Neighbors said they heard a loud screech and then boom. 

All the passengers in the van were taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.