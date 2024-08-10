U.S. women's soccer team to face off with Brazil in Paris Olympics gold medal match

U.S. women's soccer team advances to final U.S. women's soccer team to play Brazil for Olympic gold medal 01:48

The United States women's soccer team will vie for gold in a highly anticipated face-off with Brazil. The final showdown is scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The last time the U.S. women's team brought home gold was at the 2012 Games in London. If the Brazilians come out victorious, it will be their first gold medal in the sport.

Germany won the 2016 women's finals in Rio and Canada took home gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

To get to this moment, both finalist teams had to weave their way through a competitive field of rivals. Twelve nations in total qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The United States and Brazil rose to the top of the pack after beating opponents Germany and Spain, respectively, during semifinal matches earlier this week.

The Americans won 1-0 Tuesday in a fierce battle with Germany. Forward player Sophia Smith scored the winning goal in the first 15-minute half of overtime after an assist from teammate Mallory Swanson.

"I'm so proud of us for finding a way in these last few games to get the win," Smith said after Tuesday's match. Smith turns 24 on Aug. 10, the day of the gold medal matchup.

Brazil had their work cut out for them going into Tuesday's semifinals against Spain, which boasted an undefeated record at the Summer Games. Still, the South American team managed to defy the odds when they beat the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champs 4-2.

A Saturday win for Brazil would be a welcome endnote to the career of player Marta da Silva, known internationally as Marta, who announced early this year that she will retire after this year's Games. The 38-year-old first stepped onto the Olympic turf 20 years ago at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Marta had to sit out her team's quarter and semifinal matches after she received a red card during an Olympic group finale match against Spain, the Associated Press reported. The Brazilian soccer superstar will rejoin her teammates Saturday on the Parc des Princes for a chance at gold before she bids a final farewell to the Olympic stage.