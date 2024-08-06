U.S. women's soccer team beats Germany, earns spot in Olympic gold medal match

Team USA wraps up Olympic gymnastics competition; several teams in knockout play

Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the United States earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, Smith said the win "means absolutely everything."

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women's soccer final.

U.S. forward #11 Sophia Smith (L) pulls away from Germany's midfielder #17 Klara Buehl during the women's semi-final football match between USA and Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon on August 6, 2024. ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images

The last time Team USA made it to the Olympic finals was at the London Games in 2012.

"I'm so proud of us for finding a way in these last few games to get the win," Smith said of her teammates pathway to victory.

Germany put up a fight all the way to the end, but goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher helped the United States keep its lead, blocking a last minute goal attempt by their opponents.

The United States will play the winner of Tuesday's later game between Brazil and Spain on Saturday, August 10 in Paris. Germany will play in the bronze medal match on Friday at Lyon.

The gold medal match coincidentally lines up with Smith's 24th birthday.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

United States' Sophia Smith celebrates with team mates the opening goal during a women's semifinal soccer match between the United States and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France. Silvia Izquierdo / AP

After netting her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson.

The United States had defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament.