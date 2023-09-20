University of Hawaii offers full scholarships to high school seniors in Lahaina months after deadly wildfires

University of Hawaii offers full scholarships to high school seniors in Lahaina

LAHAINA -- It's been more than a month since deadly wildfires swept across Maui leaving behind a trail of destruction, leaving 97 dead.

On Tuesday, the University of Hawaii surprised nearly 200 high school seniors in Lahaina with a tremendous opportunity - Full UH scholarships.

The University of Hawaii System President, David Lassner, had this to say to the students.

"All that you have gone through. Some of you have lost homes, family members, um your parents have lost jobs. I know it's a really difficult time. And what we want to do at the University of Hawaii is make sure that you have the opportunity to go to college. We are offering every one of you Lahainaluna seniors, including those who made other arrangements after August 8th, a full scholarship to any UH campus to which you are admitted," said David Lassner.

Students from the high school have been attending classes at a temporary site after the August 8th wildfire destroyed their school.