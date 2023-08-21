850 people are still missing after Maui wildfires, mayor says
As of Monday morning, 850 people are still listed as missing after the the deadly Lahaina wildfire, Hawaii officials said, citing data compiled by the FBI and local authorities. In a video posted on social media, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said 114 people have been confirmed dead, 27 have been identified and 11 families have been notified.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
