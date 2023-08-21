850 people are still missing after Maui wildfires, mayor says

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says "I wish all the sirens went off" on Maui during wildfires

"I wish all the sirens went off," Hawaii governor says

As of Monday morning, 850 people are still listed as missing after the the deadly Lahaina wildfire, Hawaii officials said, citing data compiled by the FBI and local authorities. In a video posted on social media, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said 114 people have been confirmed dead, 27 have been identified and 11 families have been notified.

Mayor Richard Bissen offers an important update with information on efforts to find unaccounted for family members. The next video will have experts explain DNA, forensics and data gathered to locate and identify loved ones. Posted by County of Maui on Monday, August 21, 2023

