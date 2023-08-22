South Florida effort to help those impacted by Maui wildfires

MIAMI - A huge effort from South Florida's Mobile Mike, local law enforcement agencies, the Red Cross, and Global Empowerment Mission to collect donations for those who lost everything in the Maui wildfires.

"We're here to collect as much as we can so we can help as many people as possible over there in Maui," said Hialeah Police Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez.

The group collected money, food donations, hygiene products, and power tools at the Aventura Mall on Tuesday.

"When things like this happen, and you have resources to pull something like this together, you need to," said Mobile Mike.

An important cause, the group says, because we have had our own share of heartbreak right here at home.

"You see the images on TV like this, like Hurricane Ian years ago, Hurricane Michael, the building collapse in Surfside, it brings tears to your eyes," said Mobile Mike

A sentiment shared by organizers and those who came to donate.

"People are always giving us stuff when we have hurricanes, here I just thought I'd give it back," said Joey Phillips, who stopped by with a donation.

An important mission to help an island so much in need.

"You see these people not only don't have food and water, they don't have housing. This is unimaginable in our country," said Mobile Mike.

Mobile Mike plans to head to Hawaii next week with the donations.

There are events all week long to collect money and supplies.

There is one at Merrick Park Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens.

Click Here if you would like to help