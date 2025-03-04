UM student remembered with campus memorial, foundation in his honor

Nearly a year after University of Miami senior Daniel Bishop was struck and killed while riding his scooter to campus, his family, friends, and the university community gathered to ensure his memory lives on.

A bench now sits along the path where Bishop once gave school tours, serving as a tribute to his lasting impact. His mother, Susan Bishop, says his legacy will extend beyond the memorial as she launches a foundation in his honor.

"We're devastated by our loss and all Daniel was meant to accomplish," Susan Bishop said.

A life cut short, but a legacy that lives on

On March 7, 2024, Bishop was riding his scooter to campus when he was hit by a car. The driver remained on the scene but was ticketed for failing to yield and driving with a suspended license. She was later sentenced to six months of probation.

"I know he's looking down on all of us and smiling, proud of the work we will do to continue his legacy of love, learning, and teaching," Susan Bishop said.

A plaque on the newly dedicated bench honors Bishop's passions, reading:

"Vibrant leader and math teacher. Loyal Swiftie and Heat enthusiast. Beloved son, brother, and friend."

A commitment to education and community

Bishop, who was on track to become a math teacher, worked as a fellow with Breakthrough Miami, a nonprofit dedicated to educational equity. Now, his parents are partnering with the organization to fund future math fellows in his name.

"We continue to build on that, to ensure that talented, motivated young people have an opportunity not to just chase, but to catch their dreams through the power of education, leadership, and community," said Lori-Ann Cox, CEO of Breakthrough Miami.

His friend, Alejandro Bolivar-Cervoni, described Bishop as someone deeply committed to uplifting others.

"The happiest days of my life were when I got to spend time with Daniel," he said. "He was such a bright light who cared so much about community, about being there for others."

Legal battle continues

While the driver in the crash served probation, Susan Bishop has since filed a lawsuit against her, citing the suspended license and the failure to yield that led to her son's death.

As the University of Miami community continues to mourn, those who loved Bishop are determined to keep his spirit alive, both on campus and through the students who will benefit from the foundation created in his honor.