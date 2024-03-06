UM student Daniel Bishop struck, killed by car while commuting to campus on scooter

CORAL GABLES -- A University of Miami student tragically died after being struck on a scooter as he was commuting to campus Monday, according to a statement from UM.

Daniel Bishop was a senior majoring in mathematics and psychology and highly involved in student life, the University of Miami stated.

"Danny was a brilliant student, earning a place on the President's Honor Roll nearly every semester," said the University of Miami in a statement.

"He was known for his insatiable energy and determination, exemplified through his black belt in karate and his own math tutoring business."

According to Coral Gables police, the incident was reported at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Altara Avenue and is currently under investigation.

The University stated that they have been in contact with the Bishop's family, and wish to convey their heartfelt condolences to them and his many friends.