Ultra-processed foods may raise Parkinson's Disease risk, new research shows

Recent research is giving food for thought when it comes to Parkinson's disease and how it develops.

A study by King's College found that consuming about a dozen servings of ultra-processed foods each day could more than double the risk of developing the disease. Additional research published by the American Academy of Neurology explores how ultra-processed foods might influence the onset of Parkinson's.

Dr. Diego Torres-Russotto, Neurology Chair at Baptist Health's Miami Neuroscience Institute, spoke with CBS News Miami about the connection.

"In recent studies, we have seen that the consumption of ultra-processed foods increases the risk of developing Parkinson's disease or the early signs of Parkinson's disease," Dr. Torres-Russotto explained. He added, "If we want to decrease our odds of developing the condition, we might want to start right at our table—by deciding what we eat."

Dr. Torres-Russotto notes growing evidence that eating foods such as breakfast cereal, packaged sweets, sweetened beverages, deli meats, and more could have an impact. "By eating ultra-processed foods, you're increasing your risk of developing Parkinson's disease by anywhere between 30 and 50 percent," he said.

He recommends diets rich in fruits and vegetables, as well as fresh meats and fish. While the studies on ultra-processed foods did not find a direct increase in the risk of Parkinson's itself, the American Parkinson's Foundation still recommends a whole food, plant-forward eating plan—such as the Mediterranean diet—to help manage and slow the progression of the disease.

But it's not just food that matters. Stress is also a factor. "Stress has been associated with an increased risk of chronic inflammation in the body, and it also has been associated with an increase in oxidative stress," Dr. Torres-Russotto said. "Those two things have been linked with Parkinson's disease and many other neurodegenerative diseases."