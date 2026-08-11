Woman charged in 2025 Ultra Music Festival overdose death takes plea deal for lesser charge, avoiding prison time

A woman charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose at Miami's Ultra Music Festival will serve no prison time after pleading guilty to a communications-related charge.

Carmen Lo, 26, was sentenced to five years of probation for the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The case stems from the March 2025 death of 24-year-old Jenniha Le. Le and 26-year-old Hung Nguyen had traveled from the Atlanta area to attend the festival. According to court records, Nguyen sent text messages to Lo days before the event asking if she had a "molly plug"—a slang term for a dealer of MDMA.

Investigators said Lo responded by confirming she could supply a connection and subsequently sent Nguyen a "menu of narcotics" to purchase. Nguyen allegedly bought the drugs from Charlene Forti, with the assistance of an associate, An Ly.

Le died approximately 12 hours after consuming three-quarters of an MDMA pill, according to court documents.

In March 2026, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Fentanyl Eradication Task Force announced charges against four individuals in connection with Le's death. During that press conference, Fernandez Rundle stated, "It was not an accident in the sense that she made that decision and then these folks gave her these drugs."

Lo originally faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, but prosecutors dropped that charge as part of a plea deal.

"All she admitted to was using a phone in a way she shouldn't have," said defense attorney Bruce Lehr. "Whatever her role is or was in this, the result is what it was, and it's not easy to live with."