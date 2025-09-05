U.S. sending 10 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug cartels

U.S. deploying 10 fighter jets to Puerto Rico in drug cartel crackdown

The U.S. is sending 10 F-35 fighter jets to the Caribbean for operations targeting drug cartels, a source familiar with the plans confirmed Friday.

Tensions with Venezuela have been rising over the drug trade and the deadly U.S. strike earlier this week on a boat carrying alleged drug traffickers and narcotics.

Reuters first reported the deployment of the F-35 fighter jets.

In late August, the U.S. assigned three Aegis guided-missile destroyers — the USS Gravely, the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson — to deploy to the waters off Venezuela as part of President Trump's effort to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels.

On Thursday, two armed Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets flew over the Dunham, according to multiple Defense Department officials who described the action as a "show of force."

CBS News was unable to determine what actions the Dunham took, if any, in response to the flyover.

Mr. Trump has been pushing for use of the U.S. military to thwart cartels he blames for the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into American cities and communities.

