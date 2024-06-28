U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder Luciano Mercenari

U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for missing paddleboarder Luciano Mercenari

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for missing paddleboarder Luciano Mercenari who went missing late Monday.

Mercenari, 29, left his home Monday at around 5:15 p.m. in the Cape Florida neighborhood of Key Biscayne and has not been seen since.

"He was supposed to go to Stiltsville and he usually does these trips in about two hours and comes back before sundown. He has not shown up so we have been looking for him," said family friend Gretel Capriles on Tuesday.

Mercenari was reported overdue to the Coast Guard Sector Miami command center around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Multiple agencies including the Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Police, and Florida Fish and Wildlife were involved in the search. The search was suspended late Thursday pending any new information.

"Suspending an active search and rescue case is never an easy decision, and so it is with heavy hearts that we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Mercenari's family and friends," said Coast Guard Sector Miami commanding officer Capt. Chris Cederholm. "We are grateful to our local and state partners for their assistance in this united effort."

Rescue crews searched approximately 2,219 square miles along the coast, an area about the size of the state of Delaware.

On Thursday night, a prayer service was held for Mercenari. Earlier in the day, his family and friends also put out on social media a frantic plea for help, asking anyone with a boat, plane, or helicopter to look for him.

The Coast Guard said on Tuesday morning, a good Samaritan found Mercenari's paddle board and dry bag about four miles off the Haulover Inlet.

Mercenari's friends posted on X that at the time of his disappearance, he may have been wearing his Garmin watch, which can track a person's location.

The tech company responded in the comments section of the post.

"We know this must be incredibly worrisome for family and friends of Luciano Mercenari. Garmin has been in touch with local police in Key Biscayne since early Tuesday morning. We will continue to do whatever we can to support efforts to locate Luciano. We sincerely hope he is found and returned to safety soon."

Anyone with information that could help in finding Mercenari is urged to call the Coast Guard at (305) 535-4300.