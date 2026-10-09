Two people killed in Lauderhill shooting, police say

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill after police said two people were killed in a shooting on Thursday night.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace just after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was later pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and there is currently no known suspect or suspects.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police.