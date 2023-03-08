Two Miramar men charged in I-95 shooting

Arrests made in shooting on I-95 in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two men have been arrested for a shooting on I-95 last month that sent two people to the hospital.

On February 2nd, around 3 a.m., a man and woman in a Tesla were getting on southbound I-95 from Sample Road when they were shot.

According to Broward sheriff's investigators, two men in a light-colored Audi pulled up to the driver's side of the Tesla and fired multiple times. They then sped off.

Both the man, who had been shot, and the woman were taken to Broward Health North.

The sheriff's office said detectives identified the shooter as 23-year-old Zion Horne and the driver as 21-year-old Bakari Dixson.

On March 6th, a Broward sheriff's SWAT team took both men into custody. Inside their Miramar home, investigators recovered a stolen gun.

Horne and Dixson face a number of charges including attempted first degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.