Two Miami mothers turn grief into action, seeking justice in 2018 cold case killing of 20-year-old: "...anything, big or small, would help"

Two Miami-Dade mothers who lost their own sons to gun violence are turning their grief into action, hoping to bring justice to another family still waiting for answers.

CBS News Miami spoke exclusively with Tanya Lopez and Deborah Willis on Monday as they distributed flyers and spoke with residents and business owners in an effort to generate new leads in the unsolved 2018 killing of 20-year-old Jermaine "Mickey" Anderson.

The women visited businesses along Northwest 22nd Avenue near Northwest 94th Street, where Anderson was fatally shot on May 21, 2018. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the case remains unsolved.

On 5/21/18, Jermaine Anderson was killed in the area of NW 94 Street and NW 22 Avenue. This is a screenshot of the Facebook flyer police sent out In the aftermath of his killing. Miami Police Department Homicide Unit

"It's a cold case, and anything, big or small, would help," Lopez told one business manager while handing out flyers. Outside, she urged neighbors to come forward.

"We need answers to help the family," she said.

Lopez said she knew Anderson personally and remembers the tragedy surrounding his death.

"We were proud to see him growing up, and then to hear that he was taken on the same day his sister gave birth to his nephew," Lopez said. "He didn't get to meet him. That tugged at my heart."

Lopez's own son, 32-year-old Reginald "Reggie" Williams, was shot and killed on Aug. 2, 2024, while helping a friend move out of an apartment building in Miami Gardens. Since then, she has founded Miami Gardens ROSE Inc., with ROSE standing for "Resilience Over Silence End Gun Violence."

Willis also knows the pain of losing a child. Her son, 45-year-old Terrance Willis, was shot and killed in southwest Miami-Dade on May 18, 2021. She later founded the advocacy group Guns Down, Voices Up Demand Justice.

"It is very important to be out there," Willis said. "I lost a son and Tanya lost a son. There are other mothers who lost a son and who may be afraid to come forward. I want to be out there for my son."

She said she's committed to helping families across Miami-Dade find answers.

"If it takes me to go all over Miami-Dade with Tanya, I will," Willis said. "If the community comes out and works with the organizations, we will get some of these cases closed. Some of these mothers and fathers will have answers for their family members."

Lopez said the pair hopes their efforts inspire others to speak up.

"We are just having an issue with gun violence in our communities running rampant, and we want it to stop," Lopez said. "We want our streets back. Enough is enough. If you know something and see something, say something. It is important because this case hasn't moved in years, and we want justice for the family."

She added that the women see themselves as advocates for families still searching for closure.

"We are both angel mothers, and this is important to us—to help other mothers in pain and other families needing justice," Lopez said. "Any tip, big or small, can be helpful and perhaps bring solace to families needing answers. We are going to walk these streets and do our diligence, as other families would do the same for us."

Anyone with information about Anderson's killing or the other unsolved cases is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Tips can remain anonymous.