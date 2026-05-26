Grieving mother urging the public to help her find who shot and killed her son at a Miami-Dade apartment in 2024

A grieving mother is launching a new appeal for the public's help after her son was fatally shot at a Miami Gardens apartment building while helping a friend move from the complex. Tanya Lopez, the mother, spoke in an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, praying that someone can help solve the murder of her 32-year-old son, Reginald "Reggie" Williams.

"Right now I am seeking justice and looking for answers," Lopez said. "I know it has been nearly two years, but I am hoping someone will come forward. Police have not been able to find any surveillance or ring cam video".

According to a flyer, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 after Williams was shot multiple times at the apartment building at 651 NW 177th Ave. just before 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Lopez showed CBS News Miami a portrait of her son, shared photos, and a video of him dancing. She also pointed out the alleyway where her son was shot and where he was found nearby before being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Williams underwent 11 1/2 hours of surgery but did not survive, she said, adding that she has "no idea why someone would have shot him".

"He was an incredible son, and he was family-oriented. He loved his family and friends. He was a special light to us," Lopez said. "For him to be murdered in such a cowardly way. He was shot multiple times in the back here at this building".

She noted the impact of the loss, saying, "He was murdered two days before my youngest son's birthday, and I will always remember how he cared so much about me. After my bout with cancer, he came over every week and took care of me. It is something unimaginable. I am still in shock almost two years later. What warranted this assassination, this cowardly assassination"?

Lopez issued a direct plea: "If you know something or see something, say something. It would mean so much to me to solve this because we want justice. I just want answers because I have a lot of unanswered questions. We want to know what happened and for what reason".

She confirmed her commitment to finding the killer, saying, "I will never give up. I am relentless. I will not stop. You know who did this to my son. You have a conscience, and you know you did wrong. God saw you".

Since her son's death, Lopez has become an activist and founded the group Miami Gardens Rose Inc., which stands for Resilience Over Silence End Gun Violence. Lopez is a mother of four children and four grandchildren, with sons aged 12 and 26, and daughters aged 33 and 37.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami Gardens Police about this case, but has not yet received a response.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).