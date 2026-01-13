Two men charged with first-degree murder in deadly Florida City home invasion streamed on Facebook

FLORIDA CITY - Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly home invasion that was partially streamed live on Facebook, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the suspects, identified as Roderick Everett and Christopher Hankerson, made their way into a Florida City apartment while masked and armed, demanding money from the two victims. Portions of the encounter were broadcast on Facebook Live, capturing audio of the suspects repeatedly asking for money before gunfire erupted.

Family members identified the man killed as Carl Melvin, also known as "Baldy." Another victim, Quantavious Smith, was shot during the incident and airlifted to a hospital.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says both Everett and Hankerson fired weapons. They are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say surveillance video helped link the two men to the crime. Investigators also learned through interviews that Hankerson had been at the apartment just days before the shooting.

During court appearances, prosecutors said both men are fugitives from other counties. Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge has ordered Everett and Hankerson to stay away from Smith.

Detectives say the motive behind the shooting remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing.