Two arrested for selling cocaine, fentanyl in Key Largo, sheriff's office says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

Two people in Key Largo were arrested on Friday after allegedly selling drugs while a child was with them. 

Addison Lee Baumgardner, 37, and Shelby Lynn Baer, 33, were taken into custody by Monroe County deputies after they were spotted selling drugs in the 9800 block of the Overseas Highway, according to the sheriff's office. Baer's 6-year-child was with her at the time of the arrest, deputies said.

Baumgardner was charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, cocaine manufacturing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baer was charged with trafficking fentanyl and child neglect.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant and the following items were seized.

  • 2.3 ounces of fentanyl powder
  • 105 fentanyl pills
  • 8.7 grams of powder cocaine
  • 1 gram of crack cocaine
  • 36 grams of cocaine-liquid mixture
  • 1 scale
  • Multiple bags containing more than 100 assorted pills
  • $976 cash in suspected drug proceeds

Both Baumgardner and Baer were taken to jail.

The child was turned over to the care of a family member and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

