Two arrested after alleged public sex at children's park in Marathon, deputies say

Two people are facing multiple charges after Monroe County deputies say they were caught having sex in public at a children's park.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 8 p.m. on March 28 to the City of Marathon Children's Rotary Park and Dog Park after receiving reports of a man and woman engaging in sexual activity in plain view.

Witnesses included a family of three, one of whom was a juvenile, authorities said.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Benjamin Andrew Frey and 42-year-old Kristi Lynn Ruiz, both of Marathon.

Both were charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest. Authorities say both suspects were taken to jail.