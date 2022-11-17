Turnpike police pursuit ends in Florida City, one person in custody

MIAMI - A wild chase down the Turnpike in southern Miami-Dade ended with one person in custody.

It began when Doral police officers were sent to check out a report of shots fired during a road rage incident near 33rd Street and 87th Avenue.

Arriving officers made contact with the suspected gunman who reportedly attempted to run over one of the officers as he sped off.

The driver headed south, eventually making his way to the Turnpike.

Officers from Doral and Miami-Dade police took part in the pursuit along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

"Throughout the pursuit, he shot at a Doral police officer, shot at a Doral Police officer directly behind him," said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

It came to an end when troopers performed a PIT maneuver on US1 south of SW 344th Street in Florida City. The FHP said the driver attempted to make a U-turn to head north on US1 but lost control and crashed into a guard rail.

He was then arrested.

"The take away on this is that there was just minor damage to a vehicle, no officers were injured. They did not return fire and it is amazing that all of this happened in the middle of a highway," said Camacho.

The driver faces charges that could include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, discharging a weapon in public, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and resisting arrest.