Jeep crashes through front glass entrance of Broward restaurant, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a Jeep crashed through the front entrance of a popular South Florida restaurant on Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

According to the BSO, first responders raced to investigate reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a commercial building located at 1101 South Powerline Rd, in Deerfield Beach around 9:30 a.m.

"I got a phone call this morning to come to the store because there was an accident," John Cortez, of Tucker Duke's Lunchbox said.

A Jeep crashed into the front of a Deerfield Beach restaurant on Nov. 11, 2026.

When units arrived at the scene, they found vehicle had crashed completely inside the restaurant.

"I showed up, and there was a Jeep Wrangler sitting in my dining room," Cortez continued. "Luckily, nobody was here. We weren't open yet and nobody was hurt. But this is a mess and this is unfortunate."

Deputies said that fire rescue personnel assessed the scene and determined that the damage had been primarily limited to the glass storefront, and no structural damage was initially reported.

The Deerfield Beach Building Department was also requested to the scene to evaluate the affected property.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.