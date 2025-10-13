Tua Tagovailoa's public call-out sparks Dolphins' culture questions amid 1-5 slide

Instead of focusing primarily on what has gone wrong amid a 1-5 start to the season, the Miami Dolphins are answering questions again about their team culture following Tua Tagovailoa's comments calling out unnamed teammates for being late to player-led meetings.

The Dolphins took the lead against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final minute of Sunday's matchup but failed to hold on for the second straight game.

Asked how to keep up team morale, Tagovailoa appeared to highlight behind-the-scenes issues.

Tua highlights internal issues

"I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys," Tagovailoa said, "and then what we're expecting out of the guys. We're expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that?

"We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late. Guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There is a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make that mandatory? Do we not have to make that mandatory? So it's a lot of things of that nature that we got to get cleaned up. It starts with the little things like that."

His comments drew widespread scrutiny from former NFL players and analysts criticizing the quarterback for publicly calling out teammates.

"I hated every bit of that. Tua, you're a captain of this team, you're a quarterback," said Devin McCourty, the former defensive back who is now an analyst for NBC. "Go handle it. Get in the locker room, call those guys out by name. … Go fix it in-house. I think that's true leadership."

Coach McDaniel addresses the timing

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that while he didn't believe Tagovailoa's comments were ill-intentioned, they came at a bad time.

"Regardless of intent and what was on Tua's mind, after a loss, as the franchise quarterback, that's not the forum to display that," McDaniel said. "I think he knows that now. I do honestly believe there was no ill intention. You're talking about a misguided representation of player-orchestrated film sessions."

McDaniel said Tagovailoa has spoken with several teammates about his comments since Sunday evening, and that the team needs to move on for this week's game at Cleveland.

"You live and you learn," McDaniel said. "And ultimately, I look at it like everything else. There's no if, ands or buts about it. Accountability and our team's performances always lies squarely on my shoulders. The focus — to beat the Cleveland Browns and fix what we need to fix, to go attack the next opponent — nowhere in that lies anything but focusing on what we can do individually."

The Dolphins have lost four games in which they had the chance to put away their opponents in the second half. Calls for the firings of McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have circulated since Miami's blowout loss to Indianapolis in the season opener. The team is without its best player, Tyreek Hill, because of a significant knee injury.

Miami can hardly afford more drama amid a disastrous season that seems to snowball each week.

Teammates decline to elaborate

Several of Tagovailoa's teammates were asked Monday about his comments. Many declined to discuss any locker-room issues.

"I try to keep those things out of the media," left tackle Patrick Paul said. "I think that's something that we should handle internally. I don't think we should be giving out all the details of that."

Asked if Tagovailoa's comments were handled internally, Paul shook his head.

"I'm not sure," he said.

De'Von Achane had 16 carries for a season-high 128 yards rushing. The third-year running back averaged eight yards per carry and turned his second touch of the game into an electric 49-yard score, one of his two TDs.

Late-game execution. In four of Miami's losses this season, the team has had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter and could not deliver for various reasons. Against the Patriots in Week 2, it was operational miscues. At Buffalo the next week, it was a late interception by Tagovailoa.

The pattern has repeated, leaving the Dolphins with one of the worst fourth-quarter offenses in the league. Entering Sunday, the Dolphins had been outscored in the fourth quarter of every game this season.

The one time they put up more points than their opponent — outscoring Los Angeles 14-6 in the fourth — they squandered that lead in less than a minute.

Jaylen Waddle. He has delivered as the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver in the two games since Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury. Waddle led the Dolphins in targets (8), receptions (6) and yards (95) on Sunday.

Tagovailoa. In addition to committing three turnovers in a game for the second time this season — Granted, his first interception was bobbled by Waddle and bounced into the defender's hand — Tagovailoa's postgame comments placed more negative attention on the Dolphins, who have been the subject of national scrutiny all season.

LB Tyrel Dodson is expected to clear concussion protocol this week after missing Sunday. ... The Dolphins will not open the practice window for any of their players on injured reserve, McDaniel said, including RT Austin Jackson (toe), RG James Daniels (pec) and K Jason Sanders (hip).

6-17 — Tagovailoa's record as a starter against teams that entered the matchup with a winning record.

At Cleveland on Sunday.