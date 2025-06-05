Trump travel ban map and list show which countries are affected by new restrictions
Washington — President Trump signed a proclamation this week barring travelers and immigrants from 12 countries and restricting entry for nationals from another seven, citing U.S. national security interests.
The countries affected by the new restrictions, which take effect on June 9, are shown on this map and listed below.
The 12 countries where travel is fully restricted
The proclamation, with some exemptions, bans the entry of foreigners seeking to come to the U.S. permanently as legal immigrants, as well as those with temporary visas — including tourists — from these 12 countries:
- Afghanistan
- Myanmar
- Chad
- The Republic of the Congo
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Iran
- Libya
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Yemen
The 7 countries where travel is partially restricted
The president's decree also partially suspends the entry of travelers and immigrants, including legal immigrants seeking to move to the U.S. and certain temporary visa holders who hail from these seven countries:
- Burundi
- Cuba
- Laos
- Sierra Leone
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Venezuela
What are the exemptions?
The president's decree contains the following exemptions:
- U.S. permanent residents and the spouses and children of U.S. citizens who have "clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship"
- Afghans who assisted American forces and have special visas
- Diplomats
- Athletes coming to the U.S. for the World Cup, the Olympics and other major sporting events
- Dual nationals with a passport from a country not listed in the president's decree
- Adoptions
- Ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran with immigrant visas
- Exceptions made by the attorney general or secretary of state for travel deemed as advancing "United States national interest."