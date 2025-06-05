Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump travel ban map and list show which countries are affected by new restrictions

By
Kaia Hubbard
Politics Reporter
Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Kaia Hubbard

/ CBS News

What to know about Trump's new travel ban
What to know about President Trump's travel ban on nationals from 12 countries 03:38

Washington — President Trump signed a proclamation this week barring travelers and immigrants from 12 countries and restricting entry for nationals from another seven, citing U.S. national security interests. 

The countries affected by the new restrictions, which take effect on June 9, are shown on this map and listed below.

The 12 countries where travel is fully restricted

The proclamation, with some exemptions, bans the entry of foreigners seeking to come to the U.S. permanently as legal immigrants, as well as those with temporary visas — including tourists — from these 12 countries:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Myanmar
  3. Chad
  4. The Republic of the Congo
  5. Equatorial Guinea
  6. Eritrea
  7. Haiti
  8. Iran
  9. Libya
  10. Somalia
  11. Sudan
  12. Yemen

The 7 countries where travel is partially restricted

The president's decree also partially suspends the entry of travelers and immigrants, including legal immigrants seeking to move to the U.S. and certain temporary visa holders who hail from these seven countries: 

  1. Burundi
  2. Cuba
  3. Laos
  4. Sierra Leone
  5. Togo
  6. Turkmenistan
  7. Venezuela

What are the exemptions? 

The president's decree contains the following exemptions:

  • U.S. permanent residents and the spouses and children of U.S. citizens who have "clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship" 
  • Afghans who assisted American forces and have special visas
  • Diplomats
  • Athletes coming to the U.S. for the World Cup, the Olympics and other major sporting events
  • Dual nationals with a passport from a country not listed in the president's decree
  • Adoptions
  • Ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran with immigrant visas
  • Exceptions made by the attorney general or secretary of state for travel deemed as advancing "United States national interest."
Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.