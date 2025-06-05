Trump travel ban map and list show which countries are affected by new restrictions

What to know about President Trump's travel ban on nationals from 12 countries

What to know about Trump's new travel ban

Washington — President Trump signed a proclamation this week barring travelers and immigrants from 12 countries and restricting entry for nationals from another seven, citing U.S. national security interests.

The countries affected by the new restrictions, which take effect on June 9, are shown on this map and listed below.

The 12 countries where travel is fully restricted

The proclamation, with some exemptions, bans the entry of foreigners seeking to come to the U.S. permanently as legal immigrants, as well as those with temporary visas — including tourists — from these 12 countries:

Afghanistan Myanmar Chad The Republic of the Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Haiti Iran Libya Somalia Sudan Yemen

The 7 countries where travel is partially restricted

The president's decree also partially suspends the entry of travelers and immigrants, including legal immigrants seeking to move to the U.S. and certain temporary visa holders who hail from these seven countries:

Burundi Cuba Laos Sierra Leone Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela

What are the exemptions?

The president's decree contains the following exemptions:

U.S. permanent residents and the spouses and children of U.S. citizens who have "clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship"

Afghans who assisted American forces and have special visas

Diplomats

Athletes coming to the U.S. for the World Cup, the Olympics and other major sporting events

Dual nationals with a passport from a country not listed in the president's decree

Adoptions

Ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran with immigrant visas

Exceptions made by the attorney general or secretary of state for travel deemed as advancing "United States national interest."