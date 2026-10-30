Trump rallies in Daytona Beach, urges Republicans to vote ahead of midterm elections

President Donald Trump rallied Republican supporters in Daytona Beach on Friday, urging voters to head to the polls ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

"These are the most important midterm elections ever," Mr. Trump told the crowd, emphasizing the stakes of an election that could shape the final two years of his presidency.

The president has spent much of October traveling across the country to energize Republican voters as his party fights to maintain control of Congress.

During Friday's rally, Mr. Trump acknowledged the demanding campaign schedule while speaking to Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds.

"I thought this was going to be my last one, Byron," Mr. Trump said. "I thought this was it. I thought I could relax. Twenty-eight days in a row of this crap is a lot."

Mr. Trump had initially planned to make Friday's Florida appearance his final in-person rally before Election Day, shifting his focus to telephone rallies during the final stretch of the campaign.

However, he abruptly reversed course Friday, announcing that he would return to the campaign trail Sunday for back-to-back rallies in Iowa and Kansas.

Both states have competitive U.S. Senate races that could help determine whether Republicans retain their narrow majority in the chamber.

Mr. Trump has already visited both states this month to support Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas and Iowa Senate candidate Ashley Hinson, who currently serves in the House.

The president's continued campaigning comes as Republicans work to boost turnout amid voter concerns about affordability and dissatisfaction with his administration.

The stakes are particularly high for Mr. Trump, whose final two years in the White House could look significantly different depending on the outcome of next Tuesday's elections.

A Republican-controlled Congress would give the president a smoother path to advancing his agenda, while Democratic gains could create additional obstacles for his administration.

This story includes information from The Associated Press.