Trump begins sweeping immigration overhaul, raising concerns in South Florida

LAUDERHILL - President Donald Trump wasted no time enacting major changes to U.S. immigration policy as promised, sparking debate and concern in communities like South Florida.

His administration has already ended an app that facilitated orderly migrant entry and announced plans to end birthright citizenship, prompting fears of labor shortages and logistical challenges.

In Broward County, construction workers Mike and his son Norman said the changes could disrupt the building industry, which heavily depends on undocumented labor.

"I believe there will be shortages and projects not done on time," Norman said while ordering supper at Donna's, a popular Caribbean restaurant.

South Florida immigration attorney Vanessa Joseph warned that schools and other sectors could also be affected.

"What the administration is trying to do is make it more difficult to stay in the country and get into the country," she said, urging undocumented individuals to seek legal advice from attorneys or nonprofit groups offering free services.

While activists are planning workshops to help undocumented migrants navigate these changes, Trump's actions are drawing both criticism and support.

"It's a great day for America. He said exactly what the American people voted for," said a supporter in Miami.

However, State Sen. Rosalind Osgood raised concerns about overcrowded jails. "We have 5,000 immigrants already incarcerated. I don't know what our plan is to house people we are picking up and throwing into detention centers because of paperwork status," Osgood said.

The changes leave South Floridians divided, with many anxiously awaiting clarity on how enforcement will be carried out and what it means for their communities.