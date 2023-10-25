Truck slams into SW Miami-Dade home, driver hospitalized

MIAMI - A truck slammed into a home in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning.

Zaidi Grace, the homeowner, says her pup was home alone when the driver of a heavy-duty pick-up truck barreled into her home.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted the front end of the truck lodged inside a house in the 11900 block of SW 185th Street. Firefighters were checking out a person seated in a chair behind the truck.

Miami-Dade police said the driver suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash. He was taken to an area hospital.

"The guy didn't seem to be like it was slowing down breaking nothing. He just barrels straight through without slowing a bit it was crazy" said Neighbor Diego Cordeiro.

According to the homeowner who spoke with us off camera her phone alerted her Wednesday morning that the alarm had gone off and to her surprise when she arrived saw this.

"It was a crazy morning to wake up to," said Tahimi Hernandez a neighbor.

Tahimi and her boyfriend Hector live next door.

"It sounded like a bomb literally," said Hernandez.

Hector quickly ran to help.

He says he knocked on the window to see if he was alive but had to break the window with a rock because he was not responding. He then ran to the back of the house in order to get to the front of the car broke the windshield and woke him.

"He was unconscious completely and when they took him out he was bloody his whole body," said Hernandez.

