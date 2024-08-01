Truck found in Miramar canal linked to missing Fort Lauderdale woman with dementia, police say

Truck found in Miramar canal matches that of missing Fort Lauderdale woman, police said

MIRAMAR - Police believe they have found the truck belonging to a missing 81-year-old Fort Lauderdale mom in a Miramar canal.

The truck, along with a body, was found Wednesday night in a canal near Southwest 196th Avenue, south of Pembroke Road.

Miramar police said the vehicle matches the description of the one Carol Tormey was last seen in. They added that the license plate also matches.

Since the body had been exposed to the elements for several days, Fort Laudedale police said the medical examiner's office would have to positively identify it.

Tormey, who suffers from dementia, was last seen July 21 in Fort Lauderdale. She left her apartment around 8:30 p.m. in a Chevrolet Colorado that she had not driven in two years. Her family said they did not know why she left or where she was headed.

When they realized she was gone, they contacted the police, and a Silver Alert was issued for her.

They said information from the air tag in her vehicle shows that she drove around Fort Lauderdale and up to Deerfield Beach and then headed back south to Dania Beach before ending up in Miramar.

In the days after her disappearance, they passed out flyers and asked anyone who may have seen her to contact the police.

Family members also broke into six teams in their search that took them to hospitals and medical facilities.

Sunshine State Sonar also assisted in the search. They spent 48 hours searching waterways within two blocks of Miramar Parkway and discovered 12 submerged vehicles, however, none were Tormey's vehicle.

