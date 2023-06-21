Tropical Storm Bret strengthens on trek to Lesser Antilles

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Bret has strengthened some over the past 24 hours, now with 60 mph sustained winds. Some additional strengthening will be possible over the next day or so, but it is no longer forecast to become a hurricane before reaching the Lesser Antilles.

Computer models for Tropical Storm Bret NEXT Weather

Bret will cross the Lesser Antilles Thursday night into Friday as what is forecast to be a mid to upper end tropical storm. Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and St. Lucia.

Bret will move into the Caribbean on Friday, where it should encounter a hostile environment for further development, featuring high wind shear and dry air. This will eventually tear this system apart and it is now forecast to dissipate by Sunday. Hence, it will not be a threat to the mainland United States, including Florida.

Tropical wave in central Atlantic NEXT Weather

An additional tropical wave is located across the central Atlantic and has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will take the name Cindy. Forecast models are strongly signaling a turn to the north and out to sea before reaching the Caribbean. The Next Weather CBS News Miami team of meteorologists will monitor any shifts in forecast guidance, but for now, it is not a threat to the United States.

BY NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman