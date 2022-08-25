Watch CBS News
Former Hollywood police officer accused of slapping handcuffed suspect found not guilty

By Ted Scouten

MIAMI Former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has been found not guilty of battery after he was caught on camera striking a handcuffed suspect.  

According to police reports, on August 6th, 2019, officer Barbieri and his partner responded to the Hollywood home for a domestic disturbance.  

The victim, Raymond Schachner, said he was naked in his bathroom with drugs when police arrived.  

Barbieri claims when he went inside, he saw Schachner screaming and acting erratically.  

He says Schachner then lunged at him as he was trying to preserve evidence. That's when prosecutors say surveillance video captured Barbieri striking the victim twice even though he was handcuffed.  

When other officers arrived on scene, they testified they heard screaming from inside the home.

"I could hear him yelling at the subject. It was obvious he was under the influence of something. He's not going to respond to yelling.  Most people don't respond to that," says Ryan Barclay, a Hollywood police officer.

The jury reached the not guilty verdict after three hours of deliberations.

