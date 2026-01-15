Tri‑Rail ridership hits record high as leaders warn service could end without restored funding

South Florida's Tri‑Rail system is seeing record ridership and expanded service, even as its future hinges on whether state lawmakers restore millions in transportation funding.

Ridership on the three‑county commuter rail line topped 4.5 million riders in 2025, the highest in its history.

Commuters say the train beats traffic and cost

On Wednesday, Gloria Patera was taking Tri‑Rail from Pompano Beach to Miami with her mother, who is visiting from Italy.

"There's a lot of traffic. That's why I prefer the train," she says.

Ruth Irving agrees. She rides Tri‑Rail to her hotel job in Fort Lauderdale. She used to rely on Uber and believes she saves at least $500 a month by switching to the train.

Affordable fares help drive demand

Part of Tri‑Rail's appeal is cost. Fares are kept low through state and county subsidies. A round‑trip ticket ranges from $5 to $17.50, depending on the distance, including the full stretch from West Palm Beach to Miami.

Last month, Tri‑Rail executive director Dave Dech told transportation leaders that the system brings hundreds of millions of dollars to South Florida's economy.

Funding cuts threaten Tri-Rail's future

Dech is in Tallahassee this week, urging lawmakers to restore millions cut last year from the Florida Department of Transportation budget. Without that funding, he warns Tri‑Rail service will end in July 2027.

"This is as good as it gets — traffic two times as long on 95 if you are lucky," he said.

Riders say losing Tri-Rail would be devastating

Saul Briks, who was taking the train to Miami International Airport to catch an overseas flight, says he relies on the system.

"It would be a great loss," he says.