Trash piles up along I-95 in North Broward as drivers call for faster cleanup

Up and down Interstate 95 in North Broward, there's an endless stream of trash and debris along the roadway.

The Florida Department of Transportation has contractors constantly cleaning up the trash, but it is a growing problem.

On Thursday, CBS Miami documented debris off the Oakland Park interchanges of 95: tires, construction material, an old comforter and rusting lawn chairs.

"I see chairs, rugs, car seats" said Gary Peoples.

Peoples works for a road safety sign company and drives I-95 every day.

"Wood pallets," said Peoples. "They fly off trucks, and you might catch broken pieces."

Pompano Beach driver Marc Walther recently noticed a pileup of debris along I-95 going from Deerfield Beach into Boca Raton. He alerted the DOT and says they were very responsive, saying in a letter that they are "actively working to clear trash and debris. They have mechanical sweeping twice a month and litter pickup once a month."

DOT also said that "community feedback is central." If there is a hazard on the road, call Florida Highway Patrol.

For emergencies, you can find information on trash and dumping at FDOT.gov.