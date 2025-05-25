Crash with injuries shuts down MacArthur Causeway eastbound lanes for nearly two hours

A crash with injuries shut down all eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway near Watson Island for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Beach police.

The Miami Beach Police Department posted on X at 4:26 p.m. that officers were on scene and urged drivers to seek alternate routes while emergency crews responded to the crash.

Authorities have not released information about how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries.

Just after 6 p.m., Miami Beach police said on X the causeway had fully reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.