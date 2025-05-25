Watch CBS News
Crash with injuries shuts down MacArthur Causeway eastbound lanes for nearly two hours

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Sergio Candido

/ CBS Miami

A crash with injuries shut down all eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway near Watson Island for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Beach police.

The Miami Beach Police Department posted on X at 4:26 p.m. that officers were on scene and urged drivers to seek alternate routes while emergency crews responded to the crash.

Authorities have not released information about how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries.

Just after 6 p.m., Miami Beach police said on X the causeway had fully reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

