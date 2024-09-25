Traffic alert: Stretch of southbound Okeechobee Road to close nightly

MIAMI - All lanes along southbound Okeechobee Road for a mile stretch between NW 107 Avenue and Hialeah Gardens Boulevard will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. Thursday until Saturday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Travel lanes will reopen to traffic daily by 5:30 a.m. This schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected conditions.

Motorists traveling along southbound Okeechobee Boulevards will be detoured to make a right on NW 107 Avenue, a left on NW 127 Street, a right on NW South River Drive, a left on NW 116 Way and a right to continue southbound on Okeechobee Road.

IDOT said detours will be clearly marked and access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained at all times. This schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected conditions.

The contractor will install foundations for overhead signs in the area.

Okeechobee Road closure. FDOT

This project is part of reconstruction of the Okeechobee Road from the Broward County Line to the Palmetto Expressway.

"This work will improve safety, enhance mobility along this Strategic Intermodal Systems corridor, and inspire innovative transportation solutions, connecting commuters throughout Miami-Dade County," IDOT said in a news release.

For real-time traffic and lane closure information, drivers are encouraged to visit FDOT's website.

