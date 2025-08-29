Tractor-trailer causes crash involving 18 vehicles on I-95 near Aventura, FHP says

A tractor-trailer heading south on I-95 failed to stop and caused a chain-reaction crash involving nearly 20 vehicles near Aventura, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. near Ives Dairy Road.

According to the FHP, southbound traffic was congested and the tractor trailer didn't stop for the vehicles ahead. It hit several vehicles which caused a chain reaction of crashes involving 18 vehicles, troopers said.

Several people were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed due to a fuel leak, drivers were diverted onto Ives Dairy Rd. The highway reopened Friday shortly after 6 a.m.