Watch CBS News
Local News

Tractor-trailer causes crash involving 18 vehicles on I-95 near Aventura, FHP says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Tractor-trailer caused chain reaction crash on I-95 involving 18 vehicles, FHP says
Tractor-trailer caused chain reaction crash on I-95 involving 18 vehicles, FHP says 01:43

A tractor-trailer heading south on I-95 failed to stop and caused a chain-reaction crash involving nearly 20 vehicles near Aventura, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  

The accident happened on Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. near Ives Dairy Road. 

According to the FHP, southbound traffic was congested and the tractor trailer didn't stop for the vehicles ahead. It hit several vehicles which caused a chain reaction of crashes involving 18 vehicles, troopers said.

Several people were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed due to a fuel leak, drivers were diverted onto Ives Dairy Rd. The highway reopened Friday shortly after 6 a.m.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue