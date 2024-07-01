Too much American 'spirit' over the July 4th holiday weekend, "Tow To Go" can help

MIAMI - Over the July 4th holiday, the AAA Auto Club is offering its 'Tow to Go' program to drivers who've had a few too many.

From 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3rd to 6 a.m. Monday, July 8th, AAA will provide a confidential ride to one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

You don't even have to be an AAA member.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The tow and ride are both free of charge over the holiday.

When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle. If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get them a safe ride home.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or impairing medications," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service."

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.