Tom Cruise surprises moviegoers at AMC Sunset Place theater 'It's really very special'

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI --  The long anticipated Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiered Wednesday and some lucky moviegoers got a celebrity shock.  

During an advance screening in South Miami at the AMC Sunset Place 24, those in the audience got a chance to meet and take photos with Ethan Hunt himself - actor Tom Cruise. 

"I just want to thank you all very much for coming. We really do dream about these moments of sharing the film with you. So this is really very special. We wanted to take time and just see you all. We think about you all while we're making this movie and it's really beautiful. Enjoy the film," said Cruise. 

Miami was the last stop in a 4-city promotional swing on Wednesday for Cruise who also surprised audiences in Toronto, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 10:19 AM

