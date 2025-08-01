Three Miami Spice standouts serve flavor and tradition

Miami Spice returns with dining deals at some of South Florida's top restaurants

Miami Spice returns with dining deals at some of South Florida's top restaurants

Miami Spice returns with dining deals at some of South Florida's top restaurants

With the start of August, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off its 24th year of Miami Spice, with more than 350 eateries offering three-course menus at steep discounts.

Izabella Felpeto, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the program gives locals and visitors, "a great opportunity to really discover the culinary scene in our great destination at a great value."

Felpeto said that brunch and lunch menus are priced up to $35, while dinners run $45 to $60, a savings of up to 30% for diners.

For Dara and Ella Gilderman, dining out during Miami Spice is special.

"It's a mommy-daughter tradition. We go to these beautiful spots, try new dishes and explore places we might not otherwise go," Dara Gilderman said.

"The whole menu is affordable and I get to try such diverse items," her mother added.

Returning favorites and a newcomer

One returning favorite this year is LT Steak & Seafood inside the Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive.

Executive Chef Sandy Rodriguez said the Miami Spice menu brings in locals who might've considered South Beach too pricey by offering "a better price."

Among their choices is a $35 brunch that features creamy gazpacho with crostini, Crimean mushroom agnolotti and strawberry vanilla pudding for dessert.

For the first time, Campo at Casa Faena is joining the spice celebration.

Chef Antonio Maldonado, who brings his Mexican-Asian fusion flair to the table, said it's "the perfect time to showcase our summer menus." His discount dishes include chilaquiles with egg, marinated Key West shrimp skewers and many others.

Miami Spice veteran Chef Michael Schwartz of Michael's Genuine Food & Drink is a strong supporter of the program.

"We love to participate. It offers value and gives us a chance to play around, try new dishes and it's for the locals," he said.

Schwartz and his son Harry showcase a dinner lineup with appetizers that include shrimp and chorizo arancini or beef tartare with house-made chips. Schwartz said he goes all in on the experience by serving up large portions, a variety of dishes and an atmosphere worthy of venturing out despite the summer heat.

"We really lean into it. We celebrate the fact that people are getting out of their houses in the dead of the summer to go eat in your restaurant," he said.

Micheal's Genuine also has Happy Hour priced drinks, $8 for beer and $10 for cocktails, from 5 p.m. until closing on Monday nights.

Miami Spice continues through the end of September.