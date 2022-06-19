Thousands flock to Wilton Manors for Stonewall Festival: "It's where you can be who you want to be"

WILTON MANORS – The Stonewall Festival and Parade is being hailed a success as thousands flocked to Wilton Manors for the annual event.

"We just love this city, we also like being on the street, it is fun, it's where you can be who you want to be," said event attendee Corey Rogers.

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus was among this year's attendees. The group says it was important for them to participate following last year's accident that claimed the life of fellow chorus member and caused the parade to be canceled.

"That's has made today a little on the tough side, but during the course of the past year this chorus family has come together. We have supported each other, we have done nothing but grown tighter as a group of men," said Dr. Gary Keating, with the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

Still this year's festivities had a deeper meaning for other participants.

"No matter what, as long as you're proud to be who you are that's what this whole festival is about," added Tina D Park another event attendee

"This year was great to come back and really enjoy our time and celebrate and be free and fun and enjoy ourself," said Alec Christian.

Despite all the love, similar pride celebration around the country has been marred by violence or threats of violence. The issue prompted Wilton Manors Police Department to increase their safety measures, in a statement described the effort writing.

"There will be increased vigilance and awareness on behalf of our staff, officers and community and we will be ready to maintain the highest levels of public safety on this important day for our LGBTQ+ community."

Participants also says they are using this year's events to not just bring awareness about physical attacks but to stand up against legislation that impacts their community.