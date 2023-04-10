Third teen in custody in connection to murders of three Central Florida teens
OCALA - A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in central Florida was captured by authorities, days after another teenager and a 12-year-old were charged in the deaths.
The teen was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Groveland, about 30 miles west of Orlando. He is facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The two suspects previously in custody were charged with first-degree murder last week. Prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine whether the suspects will be charged as adults.
The shooting suspects and victims were all in a vehicle belonging to 16-year-old Layla Silvernail at the time of the killings, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference last week. Authorities say Silvernail was killed, but they have not released the names of the other two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.
Woods said everyone in the vehicle was involved in gangs and the three who died were in there of their own free will.
for more features.