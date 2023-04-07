Sheriff to announce arrests in teens' triple murder in Central Florida

ORLANDO - Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is set to announce arrests in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three area teens.

Woods has previously said that the information gathered by detectives shows the trio was together up to what he called "the incident." He declined to say whether the three friends were shot at the same time and whether they were shot by the same gun.

Investigators believe the trio had been in a 2015 Chevy Cruze belonging to 16-year-old Layla Silvernail. The car was later found partially submerged in a lake.

Silvernail was the first victim found, located on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area last Thursday night. She later died in a hospital from her injuries.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., deputies checking out a second report of a person on the side of a road found a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot. His name has not been released per the family's request.

The third victim's body was discovered in Silvernail's submerged vehicle on Saturday, Woods said. That teen's name is also being withheld at their family's request.

Woods emphasized that despite the rumors, there is "nothing to indicate" that the killings were carried out by a serial killer. He said evidence uncovered suggests the killings could be part of gang activity.