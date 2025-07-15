Therapist at Miami women's treatment facility arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct, police say

A therapist at a women's mental health and substance abuse treatment facility was arrested Tuesday following allegations of sexual misconduct involving two patients, according to Miami police.

Victims describe threats, coercion during sessions

Manuel Enrique Garcia, 33, was taken into custody by the department's Felony Apprehension Team on July 15. He had been employed at a facility in the 100 block of NE 49th Street.

According to police, the investigation began after two women reported that Garcia assaulted them during private therapy sessions. One victim, a woman in her late 40s, told investigators she was physically violated and threatened with job loss and homelessness if she spoke out.

A second victim, a woman in her mid-20s, said Garcia coerced her into sexual acts by threatening to alter her therapy records in a way that could prevent her from reuniting with her child.

Additional accounts from facility residents

Statements from both victims were corroborated by other female residents who reported similar inappropriate behavior by the defendant, police said.

Garcia is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Detectives believe additional victims may exist and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Miami Police Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.