The results of this year's Florida python challenge are in

MIAMI – The results of the "2022 Florida Python Challenge" are in!

Participants removed 231 Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition.

The challenge was created to increase awareness about the invasive species and the threats it poses to Florida's ecology.

The person who removed the most pythons, 28, won $10,000.

Someone else walked away with $1,500 for removing the longest python, measuring 11-feet long. 

