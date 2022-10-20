The results of this year's Florida python challenge are in
MIAMI – The results of the "2022 Florida Python Challenge" are in!
Participants removed 231 Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition.
The challenge was created to increase awareness about the invasive species and the threats it poses to Florida's ecology.
The person who removed the most pythons, 28, won $10,000.
Someone else walked away with $1,500 for removing the longest python, measuring 11-feet long.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.