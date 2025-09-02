The Pet Project helps those in need keep their furry companions by their side

In a modest warehouse tucked into Wilton Manors, a powerful mission is underway – one bag of pet food at a time.

The Pet Project, founded in 2002, distributes more than 12,000 pounds of pet food every month, helping seniors, people with disabilities and those battling illness keep their beloved companions by their side.

"We keep pets in their homes with their families," Sue Martino, executive director of The Pet Project, said. "We provide pet food, we provide wellness care which includes flea and tick meds, annual vaccines, rabies shots, everything that they need to keep their pets. We are the largest pet retention organization in South Florida."

From emergency vet care to in-home pet assistance, the nonprofit ensures no one has to choose between their health and their furry friend.

"Once they're in our program, they're in it for life," Martino said.

Kathy Ulsrud fosters pets through The Pet Project and receives their support too. Last month, she adopted a 14-dog name year-old Carlton, who is deaf, partially blind and was suffering from pneumonia.

Ulsrud needed help and The Pet Project stepped in.

"These guys come in and say, 'What do you need? What do you want?' It's never having to be judged about what the dogs need and it's helped out a whole lot. A whole lot," she said.

The same goes for Elisa Portuguez who said when she didn't have the means to take care of her sick dog, The Pet Project paid the vet bills for her.

"I was hospitalized for depression and this dog saved me. I saved him and he saved me and we can't do anything if we don't have these places," she said.

Next door to The Pet Project is Hidden Treasure, a thrift shop run entirely by volunteers. Every dollar spent there goes straight to The Pet Project's mission. Don Kocher and Jane Estis volunteer at the thrift shop every week.

"I grew up with dogs and I've had pets all my life," Kocher said. "I love animals. I recently retired and I thought, well, this is something I want to do with my time."

"We all love coming here because we know what the benefit is," Estis said . "We don't get paid, we just give our time and it all goes to a little furry friend."

Send us your story at MiamiProud@cbs.com.