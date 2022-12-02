Millions of laundry, cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

The Laundress is recalling more than eight million laundry and cleaning products sold online and at stores nationwide because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

The pricey and environmentally conscious brand found different types of bacteria in testing some of its products, the Unilever subsidiary said Thursday in a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company said it knows of 11 people who have reported pseudomonas infections and is investigating to see if there is a connection to the recalled products.

Recalled The Laundress Laundry detergents U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company initially posted a notice on November 17, urging customers to stop using its products completely. "We have identified the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern," it stated.

The safety notice expanded into a recall two weeks later.

Recalled The Laundress stain solution and fabric conditioners U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

"The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans," the recall stated.

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions, who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

Recalled The Laundress surface cleaner, all-purpose cleaning concentrate, dish detergent, glass & mirror clean, aromatherapy dish soap and aromatherapy surface cleaner U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Burkholderia cepacia complex bacteria, also called B. cepacia, "are often resistant to common antibiotics," but pose little medical risk to healthy individuals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But those with weakened immune systems or chronic lung disease may be more susceptible to infections, the CDC said.

Made in New York and sold through September 2022 for between $8 and $100, the recalled products sold online at websites including Amazon.com and TheLaundress.com and stores including Bloomingdale's, Brooklinen, The Container Store, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Target.

Those with The Laundress products can request a refund. The company can be contacted for additional information by emailing customerservice@thelaundress.com or by calling at (800) 681-1915 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

For a full list of recalled products, people can visit thelaundressrecall.com.