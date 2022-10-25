Watch CBS News
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards wants your vote

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Mother Nature has a sense of humor – and some truly talented photographers have the proof.

It's time for the annual comedy wildlife photography awards. 

And this year's competition, benefitting conservation, has some real knee-slappers. 

From a flying antelope to a peeved penguin, there are 40 funny finalists vying for the prize money.

You're invited to vote.

The competition has been open to wildlife photography amateurs and professionals since 2015 and is free to enter. 

The competition chooses a sustainable conservation group to support every year. 

Whitley Fund for Nature, a charity based in the United Kingdom, is the 2022 recipient. 

